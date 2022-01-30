Yesterday (29), Brazil registered 179,816 new cases of covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The total number of cases is 25,214,622.

The document reports 640 deaths in 24 hours. The number of deaths from the disease is 626,524. There are 3,133 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) under investigation.

The bulletin also shows that the rate of active cases has increased and the rate of recovery has dropped. At the moment, 87.9% of the total infected are considered symptom-free. The rate reached 96.2% in December, before the arrival of Ômicron in Brazil. The total number of active and follow-up cases is 2,428,339.

States

THE ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 is led by São Paulo (157,817), Rio de Janeiro (69,849), Minas Gerais (57,214), Paraná (41,185) and Rio Grande do Sul (36,853). The Federation Units with the fewest deaths are Acre (1,866), Amapá (2,049), Roraima (2,096), Tocantins (3,997) and Sergipe (6,089).

Vaccination

The Ministry of Health’s vaccination panel records that 355,702,862 doses of different vaccines have already been applied. Of these, 164.7 million are related to the first dose, while 151.7 million are related to the second dose. Booster doses reached 38.6 million.

