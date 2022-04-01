Podemos Region of Murcia had this Friday the presence of the general secretary of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, for its Training Days. The leader participated together with the regional coordinator of the training, Javier Sánchez Serna, and the regional spokesperson, María Marín, in a meeting with environmental groups and social and neighborhood movements.

The general secretary of Podemos pointed out that the Popular Party “is using the Region of Murcia as a laboratory”, a place to “experiment the proposal of the Popular Party government with Vox” and where to put into practice “its most extremist, most fundamentalist policies ». These “experiments” translate, according to Belarra, into problems such as “the ecocide of the Mar Menor”, or in policies against the public sector “such as the dismissal of 700 toilets, which are added to the 3,500 toilets fired by López Miras in winter past” or the ideological persecution in education, “violating the fundamental right of our boys and girls to be educated in equality”.

Faced with the policies “of the PP and Vox laboratory”, the Minister of Social Rights put on the table the measures adopted by the Government of Spain that, “in one of the most difficult weeks for our country”, has been placed ” unequivocally again on the side of the people. Belarra stressed that, both from his ministry and from other areas of the Government, “a new social shield” has been built that “lowers the price of fuel, allows rental prices to be limited, helps the most vulnerable families so that they can pay electricity bill and fill the fridge. In addition, he highlighted the work that is being carried out right now by the Government of Spain in the European Commission to set a cap on the price of gas, managing to lower the electricity bill “at the expense of the absolutely undeserved multimillion-dollar benefits of the energy companies.

The Community “has limited itself to announcing ridiculous aid”



For his part, the autonomous coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, pointed out that in the Region of Murcia “there are possibilities that a political change will take place in 2023.” A change that “necessarily passes through the purple formation”, an actor “essential to save the Mar Menor, essential to modernize the productive fabric and create decent employment, and also essential to stop the involution to which the government of turncoats of Mr. López Miras leads to the Region of Murcia».

Sánchez Serna considers that both the autonomous community and the country are facing a crisis as a result of the war in Ukraine, and called on citizens to “be very attentive and be very aware of the way in which they manage this situation from each administration ». In this sense, the autonomous coordinator of Podemos compared the work of the Government of Spain, which “is raising a social shield that subsidizes fuel, that limits the rise in rental prices or that increases the Minimum Vital Income by 15%” with the lack of measures of the López Miras executive. “While the Council of Ministers is launching a shock plan worth six billion euros”, recalled Sánchez Serna, “the Government of the Region of Murcia has limited itself to announcing ridiculous aid and freezing four rates that are not affect almost no one.

In addition, the autonomous coordinator of Podemos demanded that López Miras get to work on a Social Rescue Plan, “as any decent ruler would do”, instead of “leaving for Easter holidays, as it seems he has done ». In fact, as Sánchez Serna pointed out, the regional president “has only raised his voice to defend the position of the boss of the employers’ association who says that he wants to receive help from the businessmen, but instead wants to continue firing”, that is, ” aid to fire workers.

Finally, the regional coordinator of the training assured that “the time has come to kick this indecency out of the Region of Murcia”, a land that “is not condemned to choose between the bad and the worst.” “We are going to continue working together with the social movements to build a new regional project that puts people at the center, that allows the modernization of the productive fabric and also the ecological transition, here in the Region of Murcia,” Sánchez Serna concluded. .

The Podemos training days will continue until Saturday night at the Artillery Barracks in the capital. During the weekend, through talks, practical workshops and recreational activities, the militants will reinforce their political and communicative tools.