The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” has announced the working hours in its medical facilities during the holy month of Ramadan in all regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where emergency units work in all health facilities 24 hours a day, as well as care for inpatients inside hospitals.

Outpatient clinics in SEHA hospitals operate from Monday to Friday in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, behavioral sciences ward, and Al Rahba Hospital from 09:00 to 16:00, and in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 until 15:00 and from 20:30 until Mondays and Wednesdays 00:30 and Friday from 08:00 until 13:00 and from 20:30 until 00:30, and the occupational health clinic in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 15:00 and Friday from 08:00 to 13:00, and in the injection and dressing clinic in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City from Saturday to Thursday from 09:00 to 15:00 and Friday from 08 :00 to 13:00 and at Al Saffar Clinic on the Corniche /SBR/ Sunday from 09:00 to 14:30, at the Corniche Hospital from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 14:30 and at the Kidney Health Center from Monday to Saturday from 08: 00 until twelve o’clock in the afternoon.

The outpatient clinics in Tawam Hospital, Al Ain Hospital and Al Wagan Hospital in Al Ain operate from Monday to Thursday from 9:00 until 15:00 on Friday from 8:00 until 12:30 in the afternoon and are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, and at the Health Center for Kidney Care in Al Ain from Mondays To Saturday from 8:00 to 12:00 midnight and closed on Sundays.

COVID-19 Service Centers.

The National Survey Centers receive visitors during the month of Ramadan in Al Manhal and Al Bahia centers in Abu Dhabi, and Asharj and Al Sarooj in Al Ain from 09:00 to 16:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00, seven days a week.

The city centers, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba and Rabdan in Abu Dhabi, and Hili and Al Amira in Al Ain work seven days a week during the evening period from 20:00 to 01:00.

And the COVID-19 service centers receive from the vehicle in the Al Dhafra region in Al Mirfa, Ghayathi and Madinat Zayed throughout the week in two shifts, the morning period from 10:00 in the morning until 13:00, and the evening period from 21:00 until 01:00. And it receives Covid-19 service centers from the vehicle in the northern Emirates in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain seven days a week during the evening period from 20:00 until 1:00, and it receives vaccination centers in Port Zayed in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Parks and Resorts Al Ain Convention Center on all days of the week from 10:00 until 13:00 and during the evening period from 20:00 until 1:00 and in the Madinat Zayed wedding hall on all days of the week from 10:00 until 13:00 and during the evening period from 21:00 until 1:00 and the Health Union Champions Center from Monday to Friday during the evening period from 20:00 to 1:00 and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

And it receives the distinguished COVID-19 assessment centers in Mafraq and Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Convention Center, all days of the week from 10:00 until 1:00, and Madinat Zayed and Al Ghayathi Center receives all days of the week from 10:00 until 13:00 and from 21:00 until 21:00 1:00.

The external therapeutic services, one of SEHA’s facilities, announced the working hours of the health centers in Abu Dhabi, where the working hours of the Zafarana Diagnostic and Comprehensive Examination Center, Al Bahia Center and Baniyas Center will be from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and the evening period From 20:00 to 01:00 and Saturday from 20:00 to 01:00 and Sunday from 09:00 to 16:00 Khalifa City Center and Al Maqtaa from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and the evening period from 20:00 to 1:00 and Sunday from 9:00 to 16:00 and from 20:00 to 1:00, Al Bateen Center, Al Mushrif Center, Al Falah Center, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Al Dhafra and Mafraq Dental Center from Monday to Friday From 09:00 to 16:00, from 20:00 to 01:00 and Sunday from 20:00 to 1:00, Al Madinah Center for Occupational Health from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00, and Al Samha Center from Monday to Friday From 09:00 to 16:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00. And health centers in the city of Al Ain: Sweihan, Al-Quaa, Al-Khatim, Mazyad and Al-Hayer centers operate 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday throughout the week. Nima, Al Hili, Al Yahar and Al Muwaiji Centers operate from Monday to Friday with Sunday from 09:00 until 16:00 and the evening shift from 20:00 to 1:00 and Saturday from 20:00 to 1:00. The Muwaiji Center is closed on Saturdays during Ramadan. And Al-Shuaib, Wa’d Al-Tawbah, Al-Jahili, Al-Taweya and Al-Ain Dental Centers operate from Monday to Friday with Sunday from 09:00 to 16:00 and in the evening period from 20:00 to 1:00, and they close on Saturday and work on Sundays during the evening period from 20:00 to 1:00. Al-Faqaa and Al-Khazna centers operate during the morning from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 15:00 and are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Al Ramh Center operates from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and the evening shift from 20:00 to 1:00 and is closed on Sunday.

Working hours in all outpatient clinics in Madinat Zayed, Al Mirfa, Liwa, and Delma hospitals will be from Monday to Friday from 08:00 until 15:00 and closed on Saturdays and Sundays. And outpatient clinics at Ghayathi Hospitals, and Silaa operates from Monday to Friday from 08:00 until 15:00 and the evening shift from 21:00 until 1:00 and on Sunday from 21:00 until 2:00.. Both Abu Al-Obeid Clinic and Sir Bani Yas clinic throughout Weekdays from 08:00 until 20:00 and Bida Al-Mutawa Medical Center operates from Monday to Friday from 08:00 until 15:00 and is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. And each of Madinat Zayed Dental Clinics, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center from Monday to Friday working from 08:00 until 15:00 and from 21:00 until 2:00 and Sunday from 08:00 until 15:00 and from 21:00 until 2 00:00 and the fever clinic in the industrial area operates seven days a week from 10:00 to 13:00 and from 21:00 to 1:00, and a health center for kidney care in Madinat Zayed and Al Silaa works on Tuesday and Thursday from 07:00 to 19:00 and Saturday from From 07:00 to 19:00, a health center for kidney care in Delma and Al Ghayathi on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays is from 07:00 until 19:00 and is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. A health center for kidney care in Liwa Al Sila works on Tuesday and Thursday from 08:00 until 20:00 and Saturday from 08:00 until 20:00, and a health center for kidney care in the facility will be closed during the holy month of Ramadan.

Specialized dental centers open their doors in both Al Dhafra and Mafraq Dental Centers on Sunday from 20:00 to 01:00, Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00, and “SEHA” centers work for kidney care. In Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the main center from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 15:00. It is closed from Friday to Sunday.

The blood banks in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra operate during the holy month of Ramadan from Monday to Sunday from 08:00 until 14:00 and from 20:00 until 2:00, while the operations of supplying hospitals with their blood needs continue around the clock.

You can also contact the SEHA call center at 80050 from Monday to Friday from 9:00 until 15:00 and from 20:00 until 1:00 and on Saturdays and Sundays from 20:00 until 1:00.



