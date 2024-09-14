Minions 2 – How Gru Becomes Very Bad: Plot, Characters and Streaming of the Film

Tonight, Saturday 14 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, Minions 2 – The Way Gru Goes Very Bad will air, a 2022 animated film directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val. Sequel to the 2015 film Minions, the film is the spin-off and prequel of the franchise that began with Despicable Me in 2010. Below is all the information, plot, characters and where to watch in streaming.

Plot

The film delves into the origins of Felonius Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) and how he became a villain, setting the story in the heart of the 1970s. Gru, a 12-year-old growing up in the suburbs, has a passion for the Vicious 6, a group of supervillains. He aspires to become one of them, so when one of the leaders of the evil group is fired, Gru shows up to interview for his replacement.

Unfortunately, the selections do not go as he hopes, the Evil Six think he is just a child and are not impressed by him at first. But determined to become a real supervillain, Gru puts an evil plan into action and steals a stone from the Evil Six, who immediately set out on his trail to recover the artifact. From aspiring member of the evil group, the twelve-year-old becomes their number 1 enemy and, in an attempt to distract his opponents while he escapes, he entrusts the stone to a Minion. But what happens when the careless Minion accidentally loses the long-awaited stone?

Minions 2 – How Gru Becomes Evil, the Characters

We have seen the plot, but who are the characters of Minions 2? Since it is an animated film there are no actors, but we can see who the Italian voice actors are.

Max Giusti: Crane

Pierre Coffin: Bob, Stuart, Kevin, Otto, the Minions

Gilberta Crispino: Beautiful Bottom

Carlo Valli: Willy Krudo

Vittorio Guerrieri: Claude-Chela

Roberta Greganti: Teacher Chow

Nanni Baldini: Doctor Nefario

Francesca Draghetti: Monachacku

Manuela Andrei: Marlena Crane

Stefano Alessandroni: Avenger

Gerolamo Alchieri: Iron Hand

Francesco Sechi: Biker

Alessandro Budroni: Mr. Perkins

Carlo Cosolo: Silas Goat-Chiapas

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Minions 2 on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Saturday 14 September 2024 – on Italia 1 at 9.20 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform.