The gigantic waves of Nazaré, Portugal, were the scene of one of the most exciting competitions of the surfing of large waves: Tudor Nazaré Big Wave Challenge. On a day full of adrenaline and exploits, Justine Dupont, Luciano Roseyro and Nic von Rupp were crowned as the great victors, leaving an indelible brand in the 2025 edition of the event.

The French Justine Dupont demonstrated why it is one of the best surfers of giant waves, dominating the female category with an impeccable performance. For his part, Argentine Luciano Roseyro surprised with his courage and technique, taking the title in his division. The main local protagonist, Nic von Rupp, shone in Praia do Norte, facing with mastery the huge mountains of water and ensuring victory in one of the most demanding tests of the circuit.

With epic conditions and an audience captivated by the show, this edition of the Tudor Nazaré Big Wave Challenge reaffirmed the status of Nazaré as the Mecca of the Surf of large waves and left images that will remain for the history of extreme sport.