Since Sony has not decided to act on this front, modders continue to propose possible solutions to bring Bloodborne on PCin this case with a sort of version Remaster which looks decidedly interesting in this demonstration video, although there are several clarifications to be made.
In the meantime, it’s all a work in progress, and what’s more, it’s a amateur project which has no claim to official status, so it will hardly ever become a complete game, but in the meantime it demonstrates how the beloved PS4 exclusive could appear in a reworked version on the Windows platform.
In this case it is the work of the modder “fromsoftserve”which has already demonstrated considerable dedication to the cause by publishing various mods capable of improving the game’s graphical aspect, but in this case it is a larger project.
A passion project
It is not a real transposition of Bloodborne on PC but a work done on the PS4 game in emulation on Windows.
Basically, the modder has put together the various graphic upgrades processed separately to build a sort of remastered version of Bloodborne, which would feature improved dynamic shadows, a rework of the background sky, improved textures and other changes.
To be precise, it is not a conversion, but a reworking of the same Bloodborne that works through PS4 emulation on PC, therefore it still requires the console version of the game to work through an emulator on PC, with a mod that applies the graphical changes introduced by the developer.
In short, we are not dealing here with the arrival of the FromSoftware game in PC version, let alone a truly remastered version, but it is a very interesting project, which demonstrates once again how Bloodborne is always at the centre of the thoughts of many fans, despite continuing to be mysteriously snubbed by Sony.
