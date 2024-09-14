Since Sony has not decided to act on this front, modders continue to propose possible solutions to bring Bloodborne on PCin this case with a sort of version Remaster which looks decidedly interesting in this demonstration video, although there are several clarifications to be made.

In the meantime, it’s all a work in progress, and what’s more, it’s a amateur project which has no claim to official status, so it will hardly ever become a complete game, but in the meantime it demonstrates how the beloved PS4 exclusive could appear in a reworked version on the Windows platform.

In this case it is the work of the modder “fromsoftserve”which has already demonstrated considerable dedication to the cause by publishing various mods capable of improving the game’s graphical aspect, but in this case it is a larger project.