The man, after assuming the facts, has been sentenced to four years in prison which, however, will not force him to go to prison.

The entrance to the Palace of Justice of Murcia, in a file photograph.

Monday, January 22, 2024, 12:13







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Provincial Court has sentenced a rafting instructor to four years in prison after acknowledging that, in the summer of 2017, during a rafting activity down the Segura River, he subjected eight adolescents aged 12 and 13 to groping. The processed,…