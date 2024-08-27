The Scuderia is dyed black

Waiting to find out on Friday what the Updates prepared in Maranello by Ferrari to try to relaunch the title ambitions as regards the Constructors’ classification, the Scuderia from Maranello presented the special kit for Monza as regards the polo shirts worn by the drivers and team members.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were exceptional models of the new black kit inspired by carbon fibre, which is the basis of most of the components that contribute to the set-up of an F1 car.

After the blue of Miami Ferrari changes colors again, this time for its home race, here are the images.