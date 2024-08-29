The future of Mini John Cooper Works performance and heritage is coming. The new range of high-performance models from the British brand will be revealed in autumn 2024, with the new cars offering a new level of performance, with both internal combustion engines and electric versions.

Mini and a new level of performance

Each version has been meticulously engineered to deliver the unmistakable JCW experience, characterised by razor-sharp handling, stunning acceleration and an unbreakable connection to the road. According to the British carmaker, the new petrol-powered Mini John Cooper Works is designed to excite, with its engine delivering improved power and a chassis tuned for precision. The all-electric JCW variant will deliver a new dimension of performance, combining instant torque with the agility that defines the JCW brand. Both versions promise an engaging and fun-to-drive experience on both the road and the track.

Motorsport successes

The new Mini John Cooper Works has already proven its worth on the world stage, with the John Cooper Works PROtotype taking class victory at the legendary Nürburgring 24 Hours. Shortly after its impressive success at the Nürburgring, the new MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype made its grand debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the world’s most prestigious motorsport events. The JCW E PROtotype caught the attention of enthusiasts and industry experts with its dynamic demonstration on the famous hill climb. The success of the Mini John Cooper Works PROtotype this year and last year’s podium finish with one of the few manual transmission racing cars at the 2023 Nürburgring 24 Hours can be credited to the expertise of Bulldog Racing. Based in Nuremberg, the esteemed racing team has been the driving force behind the development of these high-performance John Cooper Works racing cars. With a deep-rooted passion for motorsport, Bulldog Racing has extended its focus beyond internal combustion engines, developing the electric MINI JCW PROtotype. Bulldog Racing’s involvement has been instrumental in ensuring the new JCW models meet the rigorous demands of the track and road. Their teamwork has led to the first podium finishes for the MINI John Cooper Works at the world’s toughest endurance race, the Nürburgring 24 Hours, in 2023 and 2024. The team’s dedication to excellence is evident in every aspect of the MINI John Cooper Works racing cars, from their precision engineering to their race-winning performance and reliability.