The list of cars that will make their way is growing longer dynamic preview at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the event par excellence dedicated to performance and speed scheduled from July 11th to 14th. After the announcement of the participation of the new Aston Martin Variant, it is the turn of the MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype, the first electric model of MINI John Cooper Works. A preview on the famous Goodwood hill climb of what will be the series car whose world premiere is scheduled for next autumn.

An important tribute

In homage to the historic victory of the Mini Cooper S at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally, The racing car features a distinctive camouflage designed by the MINI Design Team and the “37” logo, commemorating this historic success.

More than 218 HP ….

Nothing is known for certain yet about the John Cooper Works E model, but it will certainly offer something more than its electric Cooper sister, which in its It has 184 and 218 HP and 40.7 and 49.2 kWh batteries.