A few days after the conclusion of the work on the Autodromo Nazionale Monza track, Automobile Club d’Italia unveils the poster for the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia 2024 scheduled for September 1st.

“It is with great pride that we present the poster for the 95th Italian Grand Prix in Monza after a very busy and also painful year for the works that have been carried out at the Autodromo Nazionalejobs made complex by external factors such as adverse weather and other technical complications – is the comment of the president of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani –. But we did it 4 days ahead of the deadline set by the International Federation, that is 60 days before the Grand Prix.. The success is due to the commitment of Sias, the Bacchi company, the director of the works, Professor Maurizio Crispino, ACI Progei and the General Manager of the Autodromo Alfredo Scala. This joint effort has definitively removed all doubts about maintaining the time commitment. This year our fans, teams and drivers will be able to be welcomed in a renovated, more modern and safer autodromo”.

The First Variant seen from an original perspective

Made by ACI, according to Formula 1 guidelines, The poster provides an original image of the First Variant of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza as if it were taken from the camera car: a privileged eye that takes the viewer into the heart of the action, making him experience a competition with the same perspective as the protagonists. In more detail, it shows three drivers in close combat, a faithful reflection of a World Championship that is currently experiencing an exciting battle between Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari. The First Variant is one of the most popular points among fans because it is one of the main theaters of overtaking attempts. The subjective shots from the camera car also recall those of simulators, a means not only used by drivers to prepare the cars and train, but also a tool with which the new generations completely immerse themselves in the world of Formula 1, imitating their heroes.

The GP will start at 15:00 on Sunday 1st September

The Formula 1 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix will officially start on Thursday 29 August with the opening of the Fan Zone in the afternoon (accessible to all, free of charge). Friday 30 is dedicated to the two free practice sessions (1:30-2:30 p.m., 5-6 p.m.). Saturday 31 is the third free practice session (12:30-1:30 p.m.) and qualifying (4 p.m.). Sunday 1 September the Grand Prix at 3:00 p.m. on 53 laps.