02/27/2025



Updated at 6:4:00 p.m.





The Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverriwhich became Manchester City player in January 2024 after a disbursement of 18 million euros and has since yielded in River Plate, the ‘Citizen’ club joined this Thursday to be part of the squad trained by Pep Guardiola what the remainder of the 2024-2025 season, with a contract until summer of 2028, confessing that his “dream was always playing in one of the best teams.”

The English team, eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Madrid, is in full fight to return to the maximum club competition. The victory last Wednesday against Tottenham placed him in fourth position, but the distances with his persecutors are minimal. The 19 -year -old Argentine lands at the Etihad with the pressure of reaching a giant club in an emergency situation.

Despite his youth, Echeverri arrives with experience at the City, after having played 48 games with the first team of River Platein which he has scored four goals and gave eight assists, since he debuted in June 2023.

With a contract at the City Until the summer of 2028now part of the English team will be the rest of the 2024-2025 season. “I can’t express how excited I am to be here in Mercuneter and finally be able to call me a City player,” he said in statements published by the club.









«Football has been my life and my dream was always playing in one of the best teams in Europe. Today I am closer to that dream. Manchester City is one of the best teams in the world. Not only wins titles, but plays in a beautiful way. It is an example for all, it shows how football should be played in the best way, ”he said.

The Argentine will use the City’s culture and his way of working “as a basis for developing” his game, which “excites a lot.” «My family and I are very proud to be here. My approach is now working as hard as possible in training to show the coach and his team that I am good enough to be part of this team, ”he added.

The entity’s soccer director, Txiki Begiristain, defended that Echeverri «is One of the greatest talents that has emerged from South America in recent years ». «We knew, as soon as we saw him play, we wanted him to become Manchester City player. All natural elements are there: touch, technique, goal vision and ability to haggle. Our job is to take those attributes and mold it to become a world -class player, ”he said.

«We will provide everything you need to become the best it can be. If you work hard, listen to PEP and give absolutely everything, I see no reason why you can’t become an elite player, ”Begiristain concluded.