In 2018, Mini offered a unique example of a classic Mini converted to an EV at the New York salon. Buoyed by the popularity of that unique piece, the British constructor has decided to develop and market an electrification kit for Mini Classics to give this symbol of ‘fun’ mobility of the 20th century a ‘more sustainable’ second life.

122 hp, 160 km

The transformation consists of replacing the original petrol engine with an electric motor that can develop up to 90 kW (122 hp). This power unit is powered by a battery whose capacity is not disclosed, but which can be recharged with a power of (only) 6.6 kW and offers a range of 160 km. In terms of performance, the little Brit remains sufficiently dynamic, with a time of about 9 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h.

This transformation is designed to be completely reversible. This means that the original mechanics are marked and preserved, so that they can be fitted back into the car later, if necessary. Inside, every Mini Classic electrified through the Mini Recharged program features the characteristic central instrument panel, familiar from the early days of the classic, which now displays driving temperature, gear selection, range and speed.

LEZ-friendly

With this switch to electric drive, the Mini Classic can once again drive in city centers, its favorite playground, and other low-emission zones, as it no longer emits CO2. The driver does not have to pay any tax or fine to drive there and does not even have to re-register the vehicle as it keeps its original registration. The problem: Belgium still lacks a legal framework for this type of retrofitting. This electric Mini Classic will therefore remain in the United Kingdom for the time being.

Incidentally, in the city, the electrified Mini will increasingly meet its modern counterpart, as 20% of new modern Minis are now electric Cooper SEs. And that share is set to increase, as Mini will become all-electric by 2030.