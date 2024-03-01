Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Russia's tank losses are rising. Now a video is supposed to show how landmines caused two armored vehicles to explode at the same time in the Ukraine war.

Stepove – An end to the war in Ukraine is far from being in sight. And so the loss figures continue to rise – on both sides. During the recent capture of the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka by Russian troops, they lost several tanks. A video now shows how Russia's armed forces continue to lose armored vehicles.

Massive explosions: Two armored vehicles hit landmines at the same time in the Ukraine war

Two Russian armored personnel carriers were blown up by landmines – at the same time. This is said to be shown in a video published by a military blogger on the X platform (formerly Twitter). “Stepove, two advancing Russian BTR-80s simultaneously hit two Ukrainian mines,” the post said. You can watch as the two armored vehicles advance across deserted land and then simultaneously trigger huge explosions. Traces of smoke hang in the air. The footage was recorded by a drone and has not been verified. In the past, the military blogger had published, among other things, a photo of a burning Abrams tank.

Stepove is located in the eastern Donetsk Oblast. After Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after months of fighting, Ukraine moved its troops to Stepove. On Monday, the Ukrainian army announced that it had also withdrawn from Lastochkyne, a few kilometers from Avdiivka. The withdrawal from Sjewerne and Stepowe was also confirmed.

The video shows Russian armored vehicles being destroyed by landmines. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/SNA/Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Tanks and Co.: Russia's losses in Ukraine continue to rise

In Avdiivka alone, the Kremlin is said to have lost around ten percent of the tanks it sent to Ukraine, reported Forbes. In addition, Russia lost a total of 10,070 artillery systems, 6,593 tanks and 342 military jets, the Ministry of Defense in Kiev announced on Thursday (February 29) on Platform X. The extent to which the numbers are correct cannot be independently verified. The Ukrainian military tends to report an overestimated number, which fluctuates.

Recently, the Russian Defense Ministry also stated that the army had also destroyed “two tanks, one of which was an Abrams of US production” in Severne. Russian military bloggers published unverified photos purporting to show the burning vehicles. Ukraine said it received the tanks in September. Exact casualties among military personnel have so far been kept top secret by both sides. (dpa/hk)