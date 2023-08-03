A new update Of Minecraftreleased through the snapshot program on PC, has introduced several important changes to the game, including greater ease in find diamonds apparently, in addition to other features.
The snapshot 23w13a, available right now for Minecraft on PC, introduces several changes that affect various aspects of the Mojang game. As always, as far as snapshots are concerned, this is a temporary update, which is made available to users who take part in the program as an anticipation of possible innovations, but it is not certain that all the features will then be included in an official update the same way we see them in these updates.
In essence, it is a “study” update, also awaiting evaluation of the changes to the balance that this entails. In any case, within this we see some changes applied to librarians and traveling merchants.
Minecraft: Snapshot changes 23w13a
THE librarians they can now sell some specific enchantments in Minecraft, instead of having a completely random selection of products for sale. These are found within particular biomes and sell books specific to the area in which they reside, which encourages more exploration.
THE itinerant traders they are now more useful than before: they have lower prices and with a greater quantity of items in the warehouse, moreover they can buy items from the player by expanding the possibilities of trade.
As for the diamonds, these have undergone a “buff” with the 23w13a snapshot: “We have increased the amount of diamond mines that can be found in the deepest parts of the game world,” Mojang explained. “Our goal is to make diamond hunting more profitable in the deeper layers of the terrain.”
In this way, players should be encouraged to go deeper than before in their search for diamonds, even in the face of the threat of finding themselves above an underground lava lake.
Recently, we saw the trailer for the DLC dedicated to the Ninja Turtles on the game, after the big update 1.20 Trails and Tales.
