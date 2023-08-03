Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/03/2023 – 9:48 am Share

Future short and medium interest rates fall around 20 points in adjustment to the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to cut the Selic rate by 50 basis points, to 13.25%, and signal more cuts. In the long ones, the recoil is smaller, helping to incline the curve. At 9:26 am this Thursday, the 3rd, the rate of the interbank deposit contract (DI) for January 2025 fell to 12.455%, from 12.636% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2025 fell to 10.48%, from 10.66%, and that for January 2027 fell to 10.01%, from 10.08%. The contract for January 2029 was at 10.43%, up from 10.45% in Wednesday’s adjustment.