Many Minecraft players are still attached to him and do not fail to ask him for comments on the new features announced for the brand, including the official movie trailer shown yesterday which mixes an animated world with real actors.

Minecraft has been a phenomenon that has gone beyond video games for years. Mojang is now owned by Microsoft, which has developed the brand in several directions. However, the original author is undoubtedly Markuss Persson which most people will know by its historical nickname, that is Notch .

Notch’s position

Persson wasn’t particularly impressed with the trailer and says he feels weird about it. That is, he has mixed feelings. More precisely, he said: “Okay, here I am. Wow, that feels weird.”

In short, Notch didn’t seem particularly excited by what he saw, but at the same time seems to be open to seeing what the final outcome will be. In the comments, someone even tried to stimulate him on the “woke” issue, that is, on the fact that the characters seem very diverse and inclusive, but Notch, who usually expresses views contrary to political correctness, was seraphic about it, stating that he is annoyed by operations of this kind when they are grafted onto already established mythologies, while in this case, being a completely new story, he is neither hot nor cold.

Still in the comments, Notch confirmed that not be present in the film even in the form of a cameowhich is not surprising considering how Mojang has been trying to overshadow him in some way for years. Evidently his figure is still considered somehow cumbersome.

What he didn’t do was apologize to Minecraft A Story Mode after seeing the trailer.