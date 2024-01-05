In 2021, Netflix achieved something that seemed impossible, making gamers League of Legends They will finally become interested in the world and characters of Riot Games. Arcane It immediately captivated critics and the general public. In this way, many have been waiting for the second season, and although we are still almost a year away from seeing new episodes, Today the first look at the sequel to Arcane was released.

Through its official YouTube account, Riot Games shared the first look at the second season of Arcane. Although this small preview is somewhat short, lasting less than a minute, Here we can see who appears to be Singed connected to a series of tubes and, to the surprise of many, it seems that Urgot or Dr. Mundo would finally arrive in this universe.

The first season of Arcane managed to captivate the public thanks to the fact that it presented us with an entertaining story starring Jinx and Saw. While it is true that the adaptation took a series of creative liberties with the work of Riot Games, all fans agree that this was the right decision, since it simplified the complicated story, and introduced us to an extremely interesting world. that even those who haven't played League of Legends can appreciate.

Now, the question is: when will the second season of Arcane? Although at the moment there is no clear information, it is expected that the new episodes of the animated series will be available on Netflix sometime next November 2024. Considering that this is almost a year away, it is very likely that in the coming months not only will more specific information be released, but that more trailers will be released.

Arcane It is just one of the many projects in which Riot Games is working alongside multiple studios to substantially expand the property of League of Legends. Alongside the series, we've also seen a couple of games, and many more are already in development, including a fighting title and an open-world one. We can only wait to see what will happen in the future.

We remind you that the second season of Arcane will arrive on Netflix in November 2024. On related topics, a spin-off of Arcane It is already in development. Likewise, player League of Legends is threatened with death.

League of Legends It is a game with an extensive world and stories of all kinds, which are not important. Thus, Arcane He managed to make people interested in this universe, something that seemed impossible. We just have to see if the second season has the same impact that we saw in 2021.

