College or technical school students who plan to start their careers at a large company should pay attention to the selection processes that are opening now at the end of the year. The processes are generally for internship programs that begin in 2025.

There are hundreds of vacancies for various areas of training. Participants receive a stipend ranging from R$1,200 to R$2,800, and benefits such as meal vouchers and health insurance. To participate in the internship programs, you must register for the selection processes that involve resume selection, interviews and dynamics.

Bayer

Registration: until September 30th on this site.

The program: There are 140 vacancies for the company’s three business areas: agriculture, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods. The opportunities are distributed across eight states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Pernambuco, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

Students from all areas of activity can apply. As prerequisites, in the case of the Technical Internship, it is necessary to have a link with a technical college and the possibility of signing an internship for up to two years. For the Higher Education Internship vacancies, it is necessary to have at least one year available for the internship and be enrolled in the 2nd year of the undergraduate course or the 1st year of the technology course. For the Higher Education Agro vacancies, students must be in the last year of the undergraduate course and have five months to one year for the internship.

Grant and benefits: The scholarship is R$1,200.00 for “technical internship” (30h/week); R$2,100.00 for “higher education internship” (30h/week) and R$2,800.00 for “higher education in agriculture” (40h/week). And the benefits include medical assistance (with extension to legal dependents), dental assistance, Conte Comigo (psychological, financial and legal assistance, health and well-being coaching), GymPass, medication subsidy, life insurance, Short Friday*, Transportation Voucher* or chartered bus and meals* (on-site cafeteria or Meal Voucher, depending on the location), in addition to a language course and global mentoring program.

Red Bull

Registration: until September 13th on this site.

The program: There are 20 internship positions available to perform functions in São Paulo (SP), Belo Horizonte (MG) and Recife (PE) in various areas who are studying higher education and are expected to graduate in July and December 2026. Interested parties will work in a hybrid model, with in-person days and home office.

Grant and benefits: The company did not disclose information about scholarships and benefits.

Ype

Registration: until September 18th on this site.

The program: There are 50 vacancies for students in the penultimate or final year of graduation in 2024. The vacancies are for the cities of Amparo, Campinas, São Paulo (SP), Anápolis (GO), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Itapissuma (PE) and Simões Filho (BA).

Grant and benefits: The company did not disclose the value of the grant, but the benefits include medical assistance, life insurance, a company restaurant, food vouchers, a monthly basket of Ypê products and discounts at the brand’s own stores.

Kraft Heinz

Registration: until October 4th on this site.

The program: This program will be open to self-declared black and brown professionals with higher education expected by December 2025. The vacancies do not require proficiency in foreign languages ​​and people from all over the country can apply, but to apply for the position it is necessary to be available to reside in the regions where the company operates.

The program offers opportunities in the areas of Support and Sales at the São Paulo office, as well as in the areas of operations at the factories in Nerópolis/GO, Nova Goiás/GO and Blumenau/SC. For the first case, the vacancies are in a hybrid model and intended for the courses of Social Communication, Advertising and Propaganda, Business Administration, International Relations, Public Relations, Engineering,

Economics, Accounting, Psychology and related subjects. Opportunities in operations, in factories, are in-person and aimed at Engineering courses.

Grant and benefits: The scholarship is R$1,920.00. The benefits are food vouchers, meal or cafeteria vouchers, transportation or chartered transportation vouchers, health plan, dental plan, Wellhub, life insurance, birthday day off, and others.

Tiger Group

Registration: until September 24th on this site.

The program: The vacancies are for the cities of Joinville (SC), Rio Claro (SP), Castro (PR), Marechal Deodoro (AL) and Escada (PE), locations where the company has operations in Brazil. The higher education student must have the course completion scheduled for the period from December 2025 to December 2026.

Candidates must be studying for a bachelor’s, technology or teaching degree that is related to the company’s business and must be available to work in person at one of Tigre’s branches, working six hours a day, five days a week.

In addition, fluency in English or Spanish is a plus. Selected candidates will undergo tests, group dynamics and an interview with a manager.

Grant and benefits: The company did not disclose the amount of the grant. The benefits include health insurance, life insurance, meal vouchers or on-site cafeteria, transportation vouchers or chartered transportation, partnerships with Wellhub gyms (depending on the location), paid vacation, birthday day off, and Christmas kit.