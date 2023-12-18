The Bogotá High Performance Center is in a regrettable situation. The facilities are in poor condition and the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez referred to the fact and warned that there are $19,000 million for the renovations.

“When I see this figure and I go to search, this money has not been spent, because as planned we cannot spend this money because we have some items in Findeter,” the Minister told 'W'.

Clarifications

And he added: “I cannot override the execution of contracts, and We are currently in the diagnosis phase because we must take into account what it should do and what should be reinforced, it is a 2021 contract that is being executed.”

“They have just given us inputs to make determinations about what should be done, but the contract that began to move is about the preparation of studies and designs, Afterwards we can say that we start the new contract “which would be planned to open in January,” said the Minister.

Astrid Rodríguez, Minister of Sports

The complaint made by the W warns that the CAR has major problems with a pump room, corroded iron, damaged pipes, flooding, destroyed roofs and machinery operating in dangerous conditions on water, without having fire-fighting measures.

Rodríguez stated: “We have had great sporting achievements this year, we are doing very well with our missionality (…) We have complied with the athletes and the federations, we have done a good promotion process. Although it is true that we have difficulties in infrastructure, in the Ministry we have been working in some way and for 9 months we have encountered things that clearly do not correspond only to this administration. There are many fronts in which we have been trying to streamline, but it is not possible for us to be charged for everything from years ago.”

