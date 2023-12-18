The Amazon offers today they make a promotion available for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €79.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, also because the game has just been published. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a new game set in the universe created by James Cameron. As a Na'vi captured by humans, we will have to return to our people and help them drive the Earthlings out of Pandora. We will be able to fight with various weapons, hunt, create objects and explore with various mounts, including flying ones. This edition of the game also includes the Sarentu Hunter add-on pack, which includes an exclusive weapon and equipment set for the character.