East Delicious cake is he dessert official in Italy of women’s Day. Named for its peculiar decoration, this cake is reminiscent of mimosa flowers when finished. Read on to learn how to make it at home! This recipe is for 4 portions and its degree of difficulty is medium.

mimosa cake recipe

Ingredients

Syrup

50 milliliters of water

10 milliliters of rum

40 grams of sugar

Bitumen

150 milliliters of milk

75 grams of liquid whipping cream

90 grams of sugar

20 grams of refined corn flour

15 grams of butter

2 egg yolks

Zest of 1 lemon

Biscuit

90 grams of sugar

90 grams of wheat flour

3 eggs

preparation mode

Syrup

Pour the water and sugar into a pot. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, add the rum and let stand.

Bitumen

Beat the yolks together with the sugar until creamy. Add the flour little by little with the help of a sifter. In a saucepan, heat the milk without allowing it to boil. Add the milk to the previous mixture along with the lemon zest. Place the resulting mixture in the pot and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens. Remove from the fire and let cool. Beat the whipping cream to the point of nougat. Mix the whipped cream together with the pastry cream with enveloping movements until well incorporated.

Biscuit

Beat the egg and sugar until they increase three times their volume. Add the previously sifted flour and mix well to remove any lumps. In a greased mold, add the mixture and bake at 180° for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool well.

To assemble the cake

Cut the cake in three. The first disc is the base, on which you will pour half the syrup. Cover the entire surface with bitumen. Place the second disc on top and repeat the same process, this time also covering the edges of the cake with bitumen. Cut the last disc of sponge cake into cubes, and decorate the entire cake with them until there are no uncovered spaces.

Tips for this recipe

You can add yellow food coloring to the cake mix to emulate mimosa flowers even more.

If you wish, you can decorate with white sugar flowers to highlight the color of your cake.