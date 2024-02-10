Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Serbian defender Milos Kosanovic and Brazilian Rafael Dodo will play the “first test” with the Ajman team against Baniyas in the 13th round of the ADNOC Professional League, after they were recently contracted, as part of the winter transfer deals, to support the “Orange” ranks in the league, where Milos entered the list. Instead of Tunisian Nader Al-Ghandari, who moved to a Russian club, while Dodo entered the list instead of Congolese Prestige Mbongo, who moved to Baniyas.

The team's Romanian coach, Daniel Isaella, will include the players in the starting lineup, and although both of them have previously played in our “league”, their participation against “Al-Samawi” will be their first appearance after returning again, as Milos played with Al-Jazira in August 2019, coming from Standard Liege. The Belgian, and he was one of the most prominent foreigners in defense in the professional league during the past seasons, as the 33-year-old player played with “Pride of Abu Dhabi” in 92 matches, averaging 8167 minutes, and scored 16 goals, and contributed to Al-Jazira winning the league title in the 2020-2021 season, before… He left the team at the end of last season.

Dodo played 100 matches with his former team, Khor Fakkan, during his contract with the “Eagles” 5 seasons ago, scoring 27 goals and contributing to 17 assists. He is considered one of the most prominent midfielders who performed at an outstanding level in the professional league, but the injury kept him away for a long time. Which prompted the club management not to renew it.

Ajman will face Baniyas with full ranks for the first time since the beginning of the season, after the return of all the injured players, led by Moroccan Walid Azaro, the team’s top scorer, who was absent from the team in the last 5 matches until the league was stopped against Khor Fakkan, Hatta, Al-Nasr, Al-Jazira, and Al-Sharjah.

Ajman occupies twelfth place in the league standings with 11 points from 12 matches. It won only two matches, tied 5 matches, and lost the same. Its player scored 18 goals and conceded 28 goals. It is considered the second weakest defense after the Emirates team.