Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said that Russia will pay WADA a contribution for 2023

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin answered a question about payments to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). His words lead TASS.

“I won’t announce the numbers, but we will pay the amount agreed with WADA,” the minister said. Matytsin noted that he expects the agency to update the contribution formula for 2024, since Russia is no longer a member of the Council of Europe.

On November 17, it was reported that Russia and Belarus had not paid their mandatory contributions to WADA in 2023. Russia's contribution was supposed to be 1.267 million dollars, Belarus – 46 thousand dollars.

On September 22, WADA said that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) had not met the requirements to restore its status, since the code was not integrated into national legislation.