Millos fans explode with memes because of Gustavo Serpa’s statements

The hobby of Millionaires reacted with fury to the statements of the top leader of the club, Gustavo Serpa, who responded to criticism for the lack of reinforcements.

(You may be interested: Millionaires’ top manager responds to criticism for lack of reinforcements)

In statements to Caracol Radio, the ambassador shareholder argued that the best reinforcement was Alvaro Montero and said that the team was going to have financial responsibility. This unleashed humor on social networks, with memes and also with reactions from the fans.

(Also read: Junior, Tolima and Nacional are looking at each other in the preseason)

Memes explode Reactions in networks

(Also read: Luis Díaz is still in trouble with covid-19: this is his situation)

Gustavo Serpa does NOT want the team to be champion, he only wants to reach 8.

The Fans have filled stadiums and buy products and these people just want to fill them up and have a team of half a table.

DO NOT BUY ANYTHING OF THE EQUIPMENT #Amberchao #Serpa – Andres Lopez (@walopezc) January 4, 2022

Hearing one of the words of Gustavo Serpa reconfirms that this man is totally disconnected from the reality of Millonarios. And worse still, he is not ashamed or afraid to admit it, his pride is scary. – Iván Caballero (@IvanRCaballero) January 4, 2022

Banguero left, Marquez too … I don’t understand. The truth is the misguided attitude of Mr. Gustavo Serpa. I hope he corrects the course and the financial and sports project that he is pursuing does not derail him. – Sebastián A. Senior (@SebastianSenior) January 4, 2022

After listening to Gustavo Serpa, one is left speechless, it is not even anger, it is sadness and hopelessness, why do those who call us envigado stratum 6 have, we are the best fans in the country, the one that always fulfills them, they sell what they sell we always exhaust it and so on they answer – Lina (@ Lilore20M) January 4, 2022

SPORTS