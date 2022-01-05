Thursday, January 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millos fans explode with memes because of Gustavo Serpa’s statements

by admin
January 5, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Millionaire Memes

Millionaire memes.

The fans reacted to the comments of the maximum shareholder.

The hobby of Millionaires reacted with fury to the statements of the top leader of the club, Gustavo Serpa, who responded to criticism for the lack of reinforcements.

(You may be interested: Millionaires’ top manager responds to criticism for lack of reinforcements)

In statements to Caracol Radio, the ambassador shareholder argued that the best reinforcement was Alvaro Montero and said that the team was going to have financial responsibility. This unleashed humor on social networks, with memes and also with reactions from the fans.

(Also read: Junior, Tolima and Nacional are looking at each other in the preseason)

Memes explode Reactions in networks

(Also read: Luis Díaz is still in trouble with covid-19: this is his situation)

SPORTS

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Millos #fans #explode #memes #Gustavo #Serpas #statements

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Violation of the debt brake: This supplementary budget is wrong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.