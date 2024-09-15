The present of Falcao Garcia At Millonarios he is still not what was imagined, nor what the fans thought, because his arrival in Colombian football has been marred by a series of injuries that have not allowed him to shine. The star signing, who had already overcome an injury to his hand, would now miss around a month of competition due to another injury, starting with the away game against La Equidad (8:30 pm).

According to the criteria of

El Tigre came out with discomfort in last week’s match against Once Caldas. After Millonarios performed the medical tests, it was determined that he has amyotendinous injury of the medial gastrocnemius of the right legThis means that Radamel, who has already started his rehabilitation, will not be available for at least the next 4 weeks and would miss between 9 and 11 games, those of the League against La Equidad, Jaguares, Envigado, Cali, Fortaleza and Santa Fe, Pasto, Junior, in addition to the postponed one against América, and the two-game series of the BetPlay Cup round of 16 against Bucaramanga.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Efe Share

So far Falcao has not been able to perform at Millonarios. He has only scored one goal, which he scored against Patriotas, when the fans were already getting impatient. Falcao had already been out for a month due to the fracture he suffered in his right hand in the game against Tolima, on August 2 at El Campín.

However, that time, Tigre only missed one match, against Águilas Doradas in Sincelejo, since Millonarios had no competition during that period due to the U-20 Women’s World Cup, which forced the team to reschedule several matches.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Sergio Acero Yate. THE TIME Share

Falcao would only be available for the last four matches, against Deportivo Pasto, Junior, Deportivo Pereira and Boyacá Chicó. The forward has played six of the eight matches that Millonarios played in this League. Apart from the game against Águilas, he was also absent against Alianza due to a family problem.

This is not the only headache for coach Alberto Gamero, as Danovis Banguero had a health problem and was absent from the last training sessions. Goalkeeper Iván Arboleda, who was a starter against Once Caldas, finished the game with discomfort. Left-back Jhoan Hernández was also admitted to the infirmary, having been ruled out by Gamero himself due to a problem with his left foot.

SPORTS

More sports news