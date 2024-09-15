Saturday, September 14, 2024, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, in CDMX. The Eagles of Americawho have not had a good time in the Apertura 2024, receive a visit from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Chivas was pulling the strings of the match. ‘Hormiga’ González even had the 1-0 lead, but it was América who opened the scoring through Ramón Juárez.
Goalie: Malagon
Defenses: Juarez, Araujo and Israel Reyes
Midfielders: Borja, Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos and Érick Sánchez
Attackers: Rodrigo: the ‘Buffalo’ Aguirre, Henry Martin and Dilrosun
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenses: Mozo, Briseño, Orozco and Castillo
Holding Midfielder: Gonzalez
Attacking midfielders: Perez, Beltran, Gutierrez and Roberto Alvarado
Front: Gonzalez
The last time América and Chivas faced each other in a Liga MX match was in the semifinals of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Azulcremas, who advanced to the final and obtained the long-awaited second championship.
The Águilas del América will host Atlas de Guadalajara for the match corresponding to matchday eight of the 2024 Apertura tournament. The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, for their part, will host the Panzas Verdes del León on the Akron stadium field.
