The 2024 Finalization Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League continues its actions with Day 4, where Millionaires will crash into the Tolima Sports in it Nemesio Camacho Stadium ‘El Campin’next Friday, August 2nd.
Surprisingly, The Blue Ballet comes from having been overcome 2-1 by the Alliance FC in it Armando Maestre Pavejeau. Daniel Ruiz overtook the Ambassadors just at minute 8, but Andres Renteria and Misael Martinez turned the somersault. With this, the team led by Alberto Gamero is eleventh in the standings with four points.
On the other hand, the Pijaos They had no activity since their match against the America from Cali It was postponed, although previously, they won 2-1 against Sports Pasto thanks to a double of Yeison Guzman. Thus, The Vinotinto and Gold is seventh with four units.
The last time they faced each other, Tolima won 2-0 with goals from Alex Castro and Yeison Guzman.
When? Friday 2nd of August
Where? Bogota Colombia
Stadium: Nemesio Camacho (El Campin)
Schedule: 20:00 hours (Colombia)
Channel: Win+ Football
Streaming: Win+ Football
After the fall against Alliance FCrumors about a possible departure of Alberto Gamero have begun, with some claiming that he was given an ultimatum and others saying that he has the backing of the board. According to Timethe largest shareholder Gustavo Serpa He warned the helmsman that if he did not improve for the next three matches, he should submit his resignation letter and that his replacement would be among Alejandro Restrepo and the Argentine Martin Demichelis. Given this information, the journalist Alexis Rodriguezof Win Sportshe mentioned on his account X that this topic never came up in the team and even the strategist himself confirmed that no one has spoken with him and that much less have they talked about his possible successors.
During the press conference in Valledupar, Gamero He referred to the alleged fears that he would not continue at the club due to the poor results, to which he said that, for now, he is not scared by that and thinks about preparing for each match.
“I don’t live with worries, I live with the desire to work and this is work. If I leave here worried, what I do is worry my players. We know we made mistakes, they know we have to improve and this is work. On the contrary, as time goes by, I feel much more comfortable with them.”said.
Goalie: Diego Novoa
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andres Llinas, Delvin Alfonzo, Danovis Banguero
Midfielders: Daniel Giraldo, Felix Charrupi, John Cordoba, Daniel Ruiz
Forwards: David Silva, Santiago Giordana
Substitutes: Kevin Palacios, Nicolas Arevalo, Jovani Welch, Juan Ramirez, Daniel Mantilla, Alvaro Montero, Sergio Mosquera
The 23-year-old central defender, Cesar Haydarleft Colombia to try his luck in the Kawasaki Front from Japan. The defender arrived in 2023 on loan for a year from the RB Bragantino from Brazil, playing 32 matches, without scoring a single goal.
For this reason, the technician David Gonzalez He decided not to exercise the purchase option in his contract, so he returned to Brazilian soil to decide his future, which is in Japan.
Regarding the duel, The Vinotinto and Gold has statistics on its side for the match, as it has only lost once in the last seven years with the Albiazul team.
Goalie: Juan Chaverra
Defenses: Anderson Angulo, Yilson Rosales, Yhorman Hurtado, Junior Hernandez
Midfielders: Pablo Nieto, Cristian Trujillo, Yeison Guzman
Forwards: Jeison Lucumi, Gustavo Ramirez, Facundo Bone
Substitutes: Julian Quinones, Jeison Angulo, Carlos Cortes, Luis Miranda, Kevin Perez, William Cuesta, Carlos Esparragoza
Millionaires 1-1 Tolima
