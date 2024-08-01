Finally: Alianza FC got its first victory against Millonarioshttps://t.co/LovxmffHQM pic.twitter.com/BZSpavek2c — Cover (@Por_tada) July 29, 2024

On the other hand, the Pijaos They had no activity since their match against the America from Cali It was postponed, although previously, they won 2-1 against Sports Pasto thanks to a double of Yeison Guzman. Thus, The Vinotinto and Gold is seventh with four units.

#FPC | Deportes Tolima defeated Pasto in Murillo Toro de Ibagué 2-1, obtaining three important points in their second match of the season.

⚽⚽Yeison Guzmán ¹⁹' / ²⁹'(TOL)

⚽Daniel Moreno ⁴⁵±²' (PAS)

During the press conference in Valledupar, Gamero He referred to the alleged fears that he would not continue at the club due to the poor results, to which he said that, for now, he is not scared by that and thinks about preparing for each match.

“I don’t live with worries, I live with the desire to work and this is work. If I leave here worried, what I do is worry my players. We know we made mistakes, they know we have to improve and this is work. On the contrary, as time goes by, I feel much more comfortable with them.”said.

Ultimatum to Alberto Gamero: "if there is no reaction in the next two or three games, this process is over"

Focused on Friday's game!

For this reason, the technician David Gonzalez He decided not to exercise the purchase option in his contract, so he returned to Brazilian soil to decide his future, which is in Japan.

Regarding the duel, The Vinotinto and Gold has statistics on its side for the match, as it has only lost once in the last seven years with the Albiazul team.

Suan-Atlantico-born César Haydar is a new Kawasaki Frontale player from 🇯🇵.