Libraries | Helsinki's newest library is being praised – The pictures seem to invite color brilliance

Sanna Pekkala looked inside the light table with her baby Severi in the children's section of the Kalasatama library.

The library opened in connection with the Red shopping center in Kalasatama garners praise especially for its modern, colorful interior.

“Wonderful!” a young woman exclaims as soon as she enters the new library in Kalasatama.

With a quick glance, it is easy to agree with the statement, at least if you like the modern style. The library that opened on Monday on the second floor of the Red shopping center bursts with colors, lights and interesting shapes.

When walking through the library, the eye sometimes doesn't quite know where to stop, because there are visual stimuli everywhere. It seems that they wanted to make the interior particularly Instagram-friendly. Helsinki News characterized library in its title “like candy”.

On Wednesday at noon, the library is even surprisingly full of people from babies to adults. The population may seem large also because the surface area is small compared to many other libraries and the space is quite narrow.

But there are really enough people here, says the special library clerk Calle Lindroos. For example, there were more than 2,800 visitors on Monday's opening day.

According to Lindroos, new library cards have been made on a contract basis, and several school and kindergarten groups have already had time to visit the site. The library's exceptional interior has also garnered positive feedback.

“Even the massive wooden loan and return machine has received praise. I've noticed when people go to hype it up,” he laughs.

Calle Lindroos served the girls who came to the information desk of the library. The library's lobby is warm orange in tone.

Helsinki-based design agency Rune & Berg Design was responsible for the interior design of the Kalasatama library. The library is full of visual details.

The library a significant part of the selection is children's and youth literature, while the selection for adults is smaller but has a changing theme. This is a conscious choice, as there are many families with children living in the area who want to be attracted to reading.

The arrangement seems to work, because the car park in the middle of the library is completely full at noon and you can hear a baby crying almost constantly from somewhere.

Reading a book with her child Janita Jääkallio has arrived at the library for the first time. He especially praises the wide selection for children, as there is something to read even for small babies.

The library also receives praise from Jääkallio for its cleanliness, color and comfort.

“This is bright and modern. I would say that there is a certain Oodi style here, i.e. there are no tall bookshelves blocking the view.”

Janita Jääkallio read a book to her child on Wednesday during the day. He praised the library's comfort and wide selection of children's books.

The colorful children's section takes up a large part of the library's surface.

The first sometimes there is also a resident of Kulosaari Olli Majalahtiwho is immersed in studying.

In addition to the general appearance of the library, Majalahti also praises the fact that, despite its small size, the library has a lot of working spaces and studying has gone smoothly, at least for now.

However, he wonders if he would have found his way to Red, barking like a maze, if there hadn't happened to be an early voting place next to the library.

“It was lucky that I stepped out of the elevator, and the big arrow directed me straight here. I wouldn't have necessarily found it otherwise, or at least should have looked a bit.”

See also Presidential elections | Vestman, chairman of the Uusimaa coalition, says he supports Stubb Olli Majalahti studied in the study room of the library, which has special transparent, yellowish walls.

Particularly The opening of the library is good news for those living in the tower blocks of Kalasatama.

One of them is Raimo Reijonen, who has previously visited libraries in Vallila, Arabianranta and Oodi. Now the long-awaited library has opened right around the corner from his home.

Reijonen was already there on the opening day of the library and has arrived today to read newspapers from the newspaper reader. According to him, it is the best thing about the library, which he had even hoped for from the city in advance.

Although the library is a bit small and the selection for adults is not very large, Reijonen is generally satisfied.

“Fortunately, you can order all the books that are usually available in Finnish libraries here. It's really cozy here, and I'm sure I'll be visiting here quite often.”