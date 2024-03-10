Of the Millionaires who fought for the titles of the League and the Colombia Cup In 2023, it seems that there is no longer a trace left in this tournament, despite the fact that most of the players who reached two finals are there and that the captain of the ship, Alberto Gamero, continues to direct a team that seems to be experiencing a shipwreck.

The objective was clear this Sunday in the stadium Jaraguay de Montería: gain. However, the ambassador returns to Bogota empty-handed, lost 2-1 against Jaguars of Córdoba on date 11 of the Colombian League and their chances of qualifying for the semi-final home runs become more complicated.

Millionaires They are proving to be a team without ideas on offense, with few tactical variants and with clear goalscoring problems. In addition, in defense it allows a lot of space and allows the rivals to arrive with a lot of danger in each play against them.

To that, we must add some individual errors, in Jaguares' first goal, in the 28th minute of the first half, the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero, in his attempt to guess which way he was going to kick Jáder Maza, He was surprised after his rival's shot and passed him to the side.

Millionaires He tried to react with his weapons, but he only prowled the rival goal, he had no depth and the rival did not grant him spaces in a solid defensive block, the visiting team had no ideas.

For the complement, the story was similar, Millonarios was harmless and the technician Alberto Gamero He looked upset on the bench because of his team's play.

A bucket of cold water greeted the Bogotá team around the 70th minute, the defense was very open and they allowed Kahiser Lenis Entering the area with complete comfort, the Jaguares player took a shot that deflected. At the far post, Jaime Díaz threw himself with his legs forward and sent the ball to save for the partial 2-0.

The reaction in Millionaires did not arrive, even though he was not being surpassed football-wise, the result determined that his rival had 100 percent effectiveness.

Some hope of achieving the tie came in the final stretch of the game, after Larry Vásquez suffered a foul inside the area and the central referee awarded a penalty in favor of the ambassador club, despite the complaints and requests for him to see the VAR, the judge stood by his decision.

Beckham David Castrowith a powerful shot from 12 steps, scored for the capital team that added its fifth consecutive defeat in this League, it has not known what it is to win since last February 11 when it defeated 0-1 National Athletic. Since that victory they fell 0-1 with Águilas Doradas, 1-0 against Patriotas, 0-2 with Once Caldas, 1-2 against Equidad and this Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Jaguares.

In addition to being in intensive care, Millionaires It is complicated in the standings and moves away from the classification zone: it is in box 15 with 11 points out of a possible 33, five points behind the eighth place occupied by what was its current rival on this day, Jaguares.

