Inter overwhelms Bologna 6-1 in the match valid for the 14th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023. The Nerazzurri, at a disadvantage at the start, overturn the result already in the first half and spread in the second half. The victory allows Inzaghi’s team to rise to 27 points, joining Atalanta and Lazio, which have yet to play. Bologna remains at 16.

The Emilians end up knocked out in the match opened by Lykogiannis’ goal. Orsolini’s shot hits the Greek, the trajectory deceives Onana and Bologna are 1-0 ahead in the 22nd minute. Inter takes the shot, starts again and draws immediately. At 26 ‘Dzeko brushes a right-footed shot from the edge of the area, ball in the corner and 1-1. The overtaking arrives at 36 ‘. Lautaro cleverly gets a free kick from the edge, Dimarco thanks and hits the mark with a powerful and precise left: 2-1. Before the break, Lautaro signs up for the party with a header from Calhanoglu’s corner: 3-1 and game over 45 minutes early. Bologna does not react and totally collapses at the start of the recovery. At 48 ‘Dimarco concedes a personal encore with a remarkable left-footed shot: 4-1. At 59 ‘the touch of Sosa’s hand is punished with a penalty, which Calhanoglu does not miss: 5-1. At 76 ‘glory also for Gosens, 6-1 and curtain.

FIORENTINA-SALERNITANA 2-1 – Fiorentina beat Salernitana 2-1. Viola forward with Bonaventura in the 15 ‘, a draw for the Campania region in the 55th minute with Dia. Decisive goal for the hosts signed by Jovic in the 81st minute. Fiorentina rises to 19 points, Salernitana remains at 17.

TURIN 2-0 SAMPDORIA – Torino beat Sampdoria 2-0 with one goal per half. Radonjic opens in the 29th minute, Vlasic doubles in the 59th minute. The grenades go up to 20 points, the Sampdoria remain at 6.