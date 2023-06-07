Millionaires, with three last-minute casualties to play against América Mineiro

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Formation of Millionaires in the match against Boyacá Chicó.
Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER
Formation of Millionaires in the match against Boyacá Chicó.
To that of Leonardo Castro, who was in doubt, two more absences are added.
Millonarios suffers from injuries again in a definitive instance, this time, in the match against América Mineiro, in which the qualification for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana is played.
Millionaires had already lost, before traveling to Brazil, two players, Mackalister Silva and Fernando Uribe.
Now, the club has announced that three other players will be absent for this Tuesday’s game in Belo Horizonte.
They are the central defender Andrés Llinás, the left back Jorge Arias and the attacker Leonardo Castro.
Millonarios FC informs that Andrés Llinas presents a muscular discomfort in the vastus medialis of his left leg and Jorge Arias presents a muscular discomfort in the hamstring of his right leg. For his part, Leo Castro continued with his inguinal discomfort for which no one… pic.twitter.com/DTLgze4ohg
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) June 6, 2023
Alex Moreno Paz, Omar Bertel and Ramiro Brochero will be the three replacements for the players with physical problems in Millonarios.
For the 3 blue dots! 🔵⚽️🔝
This is how we will form at the Raimundo Sampaio stadium to face América MG.
GO MILLIONAIRE! 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/MukIJZpVhK
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) June 6, 2023
News in development.
