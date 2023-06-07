Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Millionaires, with three last-minute casualties to play against América Mineiro

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires, with three last-minute casualties to play against América Mineiro


close

millionaires

Formation of Millionaires in the match against Boyacá Chicó.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Formation of Millionaires in the match against Boyacá Chicó.

To that of Leonardo Castro, who was in doubt, two more absences are added.

Millonarios suffers from injuries again in a definitive instance, this time, in the match against América Mineiro, in which the qualification for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana is played.

Millionaires had already lost, before traveling to Brazil, two players, Mackalister Silva and Fernando Uribe.

Now, the club has announced that three other players will be absent for this Tuesday’s game in Belo Horizonte.

They are the central defender Andrés Llinás, the left back Jorge Arias and the attacker Leonardo Castro.

Alex Moreno Paz, Omar Bertel and Ramiro Brochero will be the three replacements for the players with physical problems in Millonarios.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

