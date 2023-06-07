Through the provision of evidence, the Attorney General of the State of Puebla got the link to the process of Miguel Ángel N. 28 years old, allegedly responsible for the crime of aggravated rape of his own mother.

On May 21, 2023, the Investigation Folder began due to the availability of the accused who was detained by elements of the Municipal Police in the Unión Torchista neighborhood of the city of Puebla. According to the victim complaint 45 years old, her son sexually assaulted her.