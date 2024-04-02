Millonarios will have a fire challenge this Tuesday at the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín, in Bogotá, faces the Flamengo from Brazilwho traveled with his gala roster for the first game of group E of the Libertadores Cup of America.

It is going to be a very complicated match for the Bogotá team, which has not beaten a Brazilian club in 6 years. Their last victory was against Corinthians in the group stage of the 2018 Libertadores Cup.

Besides, Millionaires He has not been showing that fluid game that his fans fell in love with in 2023 and allowed him to lift the title of the first half of the year.to Colombian League. This year there has been more sadness than joy for the fans of the 'ambassador'.

Millonarios has just taken a break in the Colombian League, winning its last two games: it was 1-2 against Strength and 3-1 vs. Independent Santa Fe in the capital classic, results that have him ninth with 19 points.

The good news for Millionaires It is the return of the forward Leonardo Castro who recovered from his physical discomfort and is available again for the teacher Alberto Gamero. Andrés Llinas He will be the great 'ambassador' absence after suffering a second degree injury to the adductor magnus of his left leg.

TV schedule and channel

Since the 5 pm, Colombian time, the ball will begin to roll on the stadium grass Nemesio Camacho El Campín, in the match that opens the curtain of group E of Copa Libertadores, which will be directed by the Argentine referee Darío Humberto Herrera.

The duel between Millionaires and Flamengo from Brazil can be seen live on the ESPN TV channel and the STAR+ streaming platform.

Possible formations

Millionaires: Álvaro Montero in goal; Sander Navarro, Óscar Vanegas, Juan Pablo Vargas and Yuber Quiñonez in defense; Juan Pereira, Stiven Vega, Emerson Rodríguez and Daniel Ruíz in the midfield and Beckham Castro, and Santiago Giordana in the attack.

Flamengo: Agustín Rossi, Guillermo Varela, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar, Igor Jesús (De La Cruz) and Arrascaeta; Luiz Araújo (Bruno Henrique), Everton Cebolinha and Pedro.

