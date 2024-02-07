Millionaires and America They face each other this Wednesday in one of the great rivalry matches in Colombian football, which will be at the El Campín stadium, from 8 pm, on date 5 of the League.

The blue team needs to recover from its most recent setback when it fell in its visit to Deportes Tolima. The scarlet team, for its part, comes from winning at home against Patriotas.

Before the match, América's large fans welcomed the team to the capital with an impressive flag-waving.

Only blue fans

However, despite the large number of scarlet fans in Bogotá, the District Commission for Football reported that there will be no entry for visitors in this Wednesday's game.

As things stand, the stands at the El Campín stadium will only be blue for this match.

▶️ Millonarios FC informs that by Determination of the District Commission for Football in Bogotá, the entry of bars and fans of the visiting team will not be allowed for this Wednesday's match against América de Cali. El Campín will be totally blue! 🏟️💙🔥 Let's go Millionaires! pic.twitter.com/llCo6xgfuc — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) February 6, 2024

