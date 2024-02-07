Ducati still in command

Second day of official testing in Sepang more than positive at home Ducati, with the bikes from the Borgo Panigale company still at the top of the time rankings. Compared to yesterday, in which Jorge Martin particularly stood out, the fastest lap this time was achieved by Enea Bastianini, who also set the new record lap of the track. Among the top ten rankings, the two are also worth highlighting VR46 Of By Giannantonio and Bezzecchirespectively to 6th and 9th place.

The day at VR46 house

Both under the 1″58 mark, the new rider from Valentino Rossi's team completed notable steps forward during the day, signing the best performance in 1:57.619, just 23 thousandths behind reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia. Just over 50 laps in total for the #49, as well as for his teammate Marco Bezzecchi, first ever to take to the track today. Struggling with his first time attack of the season, the Rimini native finished in 1:57.867with a slipped without consequences in the final minutes of the session.

Improvements in the afternoon

“I am surprised, in a positive way obviously, by today – explained the 25-year-old Roman – in the morning we struggled a bit, I tried two front tires and I wasn't completely comfortable driving. We have fallen a little behind the plan, but in the afternoon we tried a change that made us do a great step forward also in qualitative terms. We went very fast, we worked well and we moved in the direction we wanted. At the level of quick tour, maybe we're missing a little something, but I'm not worried. I'm really satisfied with the pace and tomorrow maybe we'll try a Sprint Race simulation to close this test.”

Bezzecchi was more disappointed

Unlike Di Giannontonio, Bezzecchi instead highlighted some dissatisfaction after the work on the second day of testing: “I'm sorry for the ending, the crash wasn't necessary – commented – I'm happy with the work done, we tried different things and gathered a lot of information. I'm still not completely satisfied, because in terms of driving I can still take a step. I'm not 100%, but we already have some ideas in mind for tomorrow. At the moment, if things remain like this, I don't think we will do a race simulation. I prefer to focus on fine-tuning, but we don't rule out the possibility of finding some good solutions tomorrow and thus changing our work plan.”