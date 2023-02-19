Millionaires, victory to dream: see the goals of Oscar Cortés, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millonarios goal celebration against Jaguares.
Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO
Millonarios goal celebration against Jaguares.
He was the figure in the victory over Jaguares.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
millionaires won 2-1 at jaguarsin a victory in which the great figure was Oscar Cortes, who scored both goals.
The role in the middle of the field was vital, taking the central lane, opening the field, associating themselves and with every chance he had, he clearly finished off the goal. If he had to go back for the ball, he would go back to support his teammates.
(Nairo and ‘Supermán’ López: this is how they see Colombia in Europe after their scandals)
(Bravous bars and violent fans whip Colombian soccer: analysis)
Cortés, who comes from competing with the Colombian U-20 team, which achieved the quota for the Panamerican Games from 2023 and to Indonesian World Cup of the category, he won the tirbuna and DT, Alberto Gamero.
“It is an important moment for him and for us that he gives us a hand with his humility, he spent almost 20 days with the National Team and he came to train, not to rest, he came quietly, he had to play today and he ran, he did important things, there are to enjoy it and give him more tasks, teachings, that he grows and gives us a hand. It’s a brilliant moment for him,” said Gamero.
the goals
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #victory #dream #goals #Oscar #Cortés #video
Leave a Reply