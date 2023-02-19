Sunday, February 19, 2023
Millionaires, victory to dream: see the goals of Oscar Cortés, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in Sports
Millionaires, victory to dream: see the goals of Oscar Cortés, video


millionaires

Millonarios goal celebration against Jaguares.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Millonarios goal celebration against Jaguares.

He was the figure in the victory over Jaguares.

millionaires won 2-1 at jaguarsin a victory in which the great figure was Oscar Cortes, who scored both goals.

The role in the middle of the field was vital, taking the central lane, opening the field, associating themselves and with every chance he had, he clearly finished off the goal. If he had to go back for the ball, he would go back to support his teammates.

Cortés, who comes from competing with the Colombian U-20 team, which achieved the quota for the Panamerican Games from 2023 and to Indonesian World Cup of the category, he won the tirbuna and DT, Alberto Gamero.

“It is an important moment for him and for us that he gives us a hand with his humility, he spent almost 20 days with the National Team and he came to train, not to rest, he came quietly, he had to play today and he ran, he did important things, there are to enjoy it and give him more tasks, teachings, that he grows and gives us a hand. It’s a brilliant moment for him,” said Gamero.

the goals

