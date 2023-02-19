Millionaires, victory to dream: see the goals of Oscar Cortés, video

millionaires won 2-1 at jaguarsin a victory in which the great figure was Oscar Cortes, who scored both goals.

The role in the middle of the field was vital, taking the central lane, opening the field, associating themselves and with every chance he had, he clearly finished off the goal. If he had to go back for the ball, he would go back to support his teammates.

Cortés, who comes from competing with the Colombian U-20 team, which achieved the quota for the Panamerican Games from 2023 and to Indonesian World Cup of the category, he won the tirbuna and DT, Alberto Gamero.

“It is an important moment for him and for us that he gives us a hand with his humility, he spent almost 20 days with the National Team and he came to train, not to rest, he came quietly, he had to play today and he ran, he did important things, there are to enjoy it and give him more tasks, teachings, that he grows and gives us a hand. It’s a brilliant moment for him,” said Gamero.

the goals