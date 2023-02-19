Looking forward to the first deliveries to customers in Europe, Jeeps Avengerthe first 100% electric Jeep SUV, received further recognition from the specialized press by winning the title of best “Family SUV” in the prestigious award Women’s World Car of the Year 2023. Jeep’s compact B-SUV was shortlisted along with 12 other competitors in the “Family SUV” category in the 13th edition of the award, and today it was proclaimed the winner after the vote of an all-female international jury from 45 countries.

“I think the Jeep Avenger is a worthy winner in its category – commented the executive president of WWCOTY, Marta García – On the one hand, it inherits all the legend of the Jeep brand, but at the same time it’s 100% electric. It’s a commitment to the future that customers will appreciate.”. The Women’s World Car of the Year is the world’s only composed car award exclusively from female automotive journalists. Vehicles competing in the WWCOTY awards are judged for excellence in their segments. Jurors consider aspects such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits and environmental impact. This year, the work of the jurors has been marked by an evolution of the sector towards more efficient and sustainable models. The Avenger impressed the judges for hers “successful design, excellent off-road capability and reduced environmental impact”.

Also Citroen C5 X it was awarded the “best large car” award by the Women’s World Car of the Year. This jury was created in 2009 by Sandy Myhre to allow women in the automotive world to express their vision of the models arriving on the market. It is an exclusively female jury, made up of 63 automotive journalists from 45 different countries on 5 continents, which has the difficult task of electing the best cars in 6 categories: large cars, performance cars, urban cars, large SUVs, 4X4s and family SUVs.