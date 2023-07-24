Millionaires traveled to the United States for a friendly with many casualties

millionaires will be measured this Wednesday at Crystal Palacea duel agreed at Toyota Park, in Bridgeview, Illinois, but not everything is rosy in the Bogota cast.

Alberto Gamero I travel to USA with the best available to your payroll and among the novelties stands out the absence of Juan Pablo Vargas.

(Millionaires, without brilliance or forcefulness, tied with Pereira on his return to El Campín)

(Gamero, after Millonarios vs. Pereira: ‘We were not clear, I don’t see the team being tired’)

Lots of doubts

Vargas will undergo tests due to the pain he felt in his adductor, waiting for the evolution and eventual return to the courts.

It is worth highlighting the admission to the call for Alex Moreno Peace, central defender, who had been summoned by Hector Cardenas for the Sub 23 Selection. The blue club spoke with the strategist to call him off.

Besides, Steve Vega He got off at the last minute of the trip to the United States, because he needs to attend to a family situation.

(Colombia team receives a strong blow before the debut in the Women’s World Cup)

(Video: Luis Díaz opens the season with this spectacular goal)

Sports