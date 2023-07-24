Millionaires traveled to the United States for a friendly with many casualties

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.
Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.
They will face Crystal Palace this Wednesday in a friendly game.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
millionaires will be measured this Wednesday at Crystal Palacea duel agreed at Toyota Park, in Bridgeview, Illinois, but not everything is rosy in the Bogota cast.
Alberto Gamero I travel to USA with the best available to your payroll and among the novelties stands out the absence of Juan Pablo Vargas.
(Millionaires, without brilliance or forcefulness, tied with Pereira on his return to El Campín)
(Gamero, after Millonarios vs. Pereira: ‘We were not clear, I don’t see the team being tired’)
Lots of doubts
Vargas will undergo tests due to the pain he felt in his adductor, waiting for the evolution and eventual return to the courts.
It is worth highlighting the admission to the call for Alex Moreno Peace, central defender, who had been summoned by Hector Cardenas for the Sub 23 Selection. The blue club spoke with the strategist to call him off.
Besides, Steve Vega He got off at the last minute of the trip to the United States, because he needs to attend to a family situation.
(Colombia team receives a strong blow before the debut in the Women’s World Cup)
(Video: Luis Díaz opens the season with this spectacular goal)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #traveled #United #States #friendly #casualties
Leave a Reply