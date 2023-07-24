Route change for flight DL 185 which took off from Malpensa and was bound for Jfk airport in New York. Shortly after take-off at 12:51 the Delta Boeing 767-332 encountered a hail storm in the skies between Ivrea and Vercelli around 21-22 thousand feet while it was climbing towards cruising altitude. “The aircraft suffered some damage during the bad weather which is being reviewed by our local maintenance team,” the airline explains. Looking at the flight chart available on Flightradar24, after nine minutes from take-off, several altimetric variations are noticed within five minutes. The damage made continued intercontinental travel impossible. Then, at an altitude of 20,000 feet and about 330 knots of speed, the plane headed for Fiumicino where it landed at 1:50 pm. The passengers disembarked without delay.