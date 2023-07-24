A Delta flight bound for New York was hit by bad weather shortly after departure and was forced to divert to Fiumicino
– Milan
Route change for flight DL 185 which took off from Malpensa and was bound for Jfk airport in New York. Shortly after take-off at 12:51 the Delta Boeing 767-332 encountered a hail storm in the skies between Ivrea and Vercelli around 21-22 thousand feet while it was climbing towards cruising altitude. “The aircraft suffered some damage during the bad weather which is being reviewed by our local maintenance team,” the airline explains. Looking at the flight chart available on Flightradar24, after nine minutes from take-off, several altimetric variations are noticed within five minutes. The damage made continued intercontinental travel impossible. Then, at an altitude of 20,000 feet and about 330 knots of speed, the plane headed for Fiumicino where it landed at 1:50 pm. The passengers disembarked without delay.
the damages suffered
—
A series of photos taken at the Roman airport show part of the signs left by bad weather on 767. From the images you can see the bow cone and the turbine ogive of one of the broken engines and damage in the belly of the left wing, the lower part, shortly after the leading edge, or the front area. The aircraft is a twin-engine aircraft intended for long range: the one in question entered service in February 1997.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Plane #takes #Malpensa #hail #damages
Leave a Reply