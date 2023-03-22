millionaires You cannot afford to fall into a pothole and stay to watch the League from there. No, this team, the one that boasts of its good football but is beaten by being left out of the Copa Libertadores, requires a victory against Pasto in a pending match on date 1 (8 pm Win +), to regain confidence, desire and straighten your path.

The blow was hard, but the team was aware of the difficulty facing the series against Atlético Mineiro from Brazil. In any case, the team fell to Copa Sudamericana and that is another motivation to keep going.

to get out of the rut

Millonarios regrets their elimination in the Copa Libertadores.

However, the Millionaires weekend stumbled and was not found. They drew 2-2 against Águilas after winning 2-0, and left some concerns about their performance.

But Gamero is strongHe does not fall into despair, after all, his team is now among the eight and he has football to stay there. The torments will come later, due to the obligation that the star has to fight, but meanwhile the DT is calm. “At least I don’t worry, although we have to improve things,” he said on Sunday.

What should worry you, even if you don’t say so, are the casualties. It does not have goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, who is with the Colombian National Team; does not have the scorer Leonardo Castro, who was injured. Another injured is the winger Bertel. Óscar Cortés is not there, who is with the sub-20; Luis Carlos Ruiz, who just received a medical discharge yesterday… Llinás was out due to a sprained knee but returns to the squad…

And so, Gamero puts together his payroll betting on his young people. He, well, he believes in them. He talks about them. He praised what they did against Águilas.

“What Paredes is doing is very good and he got tired. Guerra entered and he did well, Jader helped me support their departure and attack, he left me alone. Asprilla’s match was very good against Salazar and Caballero, the boy did a good job and that’s what I look at, ”he said.

Millionaires fell into a pothole that is not dangerous for now, it is just an alert to shake off now. Recovering confidence is the objective and for that he needs to win again.

