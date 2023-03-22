Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, March 22

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, March 22


millionaires

Millionaires vs. Cali in Betplay League.

Photo:

Sergio Acero Yate / Weather

Millionaires vs. Cali in Betplay League.

Lots of sporting activity on TV on this day.

ESPN 3
10 am Tennis – ATP 1000 – Miami – First Round
6 pm Tennis – ATP 1000 – Miami – First Round

ESPN Bonus
1 pm Golf – World Golf Championships – First Round

Star +
2:30 pm International Friendly – ​​Ireland vs. Latvia
9 pm Hockey – Men’s Pro League – Australia vs. Britain
11:30 pm Hockey – Women’s Pro League – New Zealand vs. Britain

espn 2
6:30 p.m. NBA – Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
9 p.m. NBA – Los Angeles Lakers vs. phoenix suns

Win +
8 pm Beptlay League: Millionaires vs. Grass

