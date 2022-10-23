Genoa – A citizen, resident of the historic center, has discovered a warehouse of counterfeit clothing, bags and belts. The man reported to the local police operations center that two individuals – a Senegalese and an Italian – they were trying to force the lock with a drill of access of a civic.

The two were put on the run from the very man who warned the local police who arrived on the spot, confirming the forcing of the lock and the open door: inside, piled under the stairs to access the funds, the police found a dozen large bags, a trolleys and several bags from which counterfeit items of clothing came out. A Senegalese citizen then arrived on the spot, recognized by the resident of the Historic Center as one of the two individuals who were forcing the lock, with an empty trolley who reported to the agents that he had received the fund from the rightful owner in use and that he had tried to force the lock due to the absence of keys.

The owner was contacted via telephone number provided by the man and confirmed the version of the Senegalese citizen while reporting that he did not know what his tenant kept in the fund. Local police seized the counterfeit materials, 742 fake clothing and tens of thousands of counterfeit labels, as well as two sewing machines. The Senegalese citizen was accompanied to the local police offices to be identified and reported on the loose for receiving stolen goods and introduction into the state and trade in products with false signs. The Italian citizen, on the other hand, remains on the loose and has not yet been identified.