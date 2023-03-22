Millionaires gives important news about the health of Luis Carlos Ruiz

Luis Carlos Ruiz It has been the great absence of Millionaires for the 2023 season. So far, the information that had circulated has spoken of an “unknown health problem” that has prevented the battering ram from taking action.

“What happened with Luis Carlos is that he was ‘pale’ a little over two weeks ago and presented a decompensation,” one of the men close to Ruíz told this newspaper clearly a few days ago.

As he recounted, the increase in heart rate led the player to voluntarily decide to stop so that his state of health could be evaluated.

Ruiz has had nutritional studies, endocrinology studies and a few “cardiac checkups”. So far there has been no news of importance.

However, before the match against the Deportivo Cali a more in-depth study was carried out, since the team and the player considered it transcendental to be able to establish the causes of the incident that has marginalized the player from the courts.

High medical

After receiving the latest results, the blue team is able to announce that Luis Carlos is already medically cleared and has started training with the team.

“Millionaires FC reports that Luis Carlos Ruiz has a medical clearance and has already begun his physical reconditioning work and work with the ball“, informs the club on its Twitter account.

Thus, Millonarios hopes that as soon as possible the striker gets in shape and is ready to enter the call.

Millonarios faces Deportivo Pasto this Wednesday in a match pending date 1 of the League.

Millonarios FC informs that Luis Carlos Ruiz has a medical clearance and has already begun his physical reconditioning and ball work. pic.twitter.com/kUFNaJhM6x – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) March 21, 2023

