Wednesday, March 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires gives important news about the health of Luis Carlos Ruiz

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires gives important news about the health of Luis Carlos Ruiz


close

Luis Carlos Ruiz

Luis Carlos Ruiz.

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez EL TIEMPO, Private Archive

Luis Carlos Ruiz.

The blue team reports news about the attacker’s health.

Luis Carlos Ruiz It has been the great absence of Millionaires for the 2023 season. So far, the information that had circulated has spoken of an “unknown health problem” that has prevented the battering ram from taking action.

“What happened with Luis Carlos is that he was ‘pale’ a little over two weeks ago and presented a decompensation,” one of the men close to Ruíz told this newspaper clearly a few days ago.

As he recounted, the increase in heart rate led the player to voluntarily decide to stop so that his state of health could be evaluated.

Ruiz has had nutritional studies, endocrinology studies and a few “cardiac checkups”. So far there has been no news of importance.

Luis Carlos Ruiz, striker for Millonarios.

Photo:

Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

However, before the match against the Deportivo Cali a more in-depth study was carried out, since the team and the player considered it transcendental to be able to establish the causes of the incident that has marginalized the player from the courts.

High medical

Luis Carlos Ruiz signed with Millionaires.

After receiving the latest results, the blue team is able to announce that Luis Carlos is already medically cleared and has started training with the team.

“Millionaires FC reports that Luis Carlos Ruiz has a medical clearance and has already begun his physical reconditioning work and work with the ball“, informs the club on its Twitter account.

Thus, Millonarios hopes that as soon as possible the striker gets in shape and is ready to enter the call.

(You may be interested: Leonardo Castro sets off alarms in Millionaires: injury is confirmed)

See also  To the rhythm of the samba, Brazil thrashed South Korea and is already in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022

Millonarios faces Deportivo Pasto this Wednesday in a match pending date 1 of the League.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Millionaires #important #news #health #Luis #Carlos #Ruiz

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Amanda Bynes forcibly committed to psychiatry

Amanda Bynes forcibly committed to psychiatry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result