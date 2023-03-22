The actress had repeatedly been to clinics in recent years. After walking naked through downtown Los Angeles, she has now been reassigned.

Dhe Californian actress Amanda Bynes completes the next stay in a mental hospital. The 36-year-old was admitted to a hospital’s psychiatric ward over the weekend after walking naked through downtown Los Angeles. As Bynes told a motorist, she had suffered a psychotic episode.

Bynes, who appeared in front of the camera as a child for productions such as “All That” and “The Amanda Show”, has been repeatedly noticed over the past decade for drug and alcohol intoxication accidents, arrests and nervous breakdowns.

After several stays in the psychiatric ward, a Californian court had appointed her parents as guardians at the time. With her parents’ supervision, Bynes graduated from the Institute of Fashion Design and Marketing four years ago and appeared to have recovered. A year ago, a court revoked the parents’ guardianship of the actress.