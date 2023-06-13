In Millionaires the ghosts appear. After giving up the option of qualifying for the final of the League with an earlier date, in the Bogotá team it seems that the suspense is one more member of the squad.

The 1-2 defeat against Boyacá Chicó, last Sunday, when a draw was barely needed, was not in Alberto Gamero’s plans or in those of the thousands of Millonarios fans who came to Tunja to support what would be his supposed step. to the title fight. Especially when Recent memories, of great round-robin seasons and subsequent home run eliminations, live on among fans.

(Also: Boyacá Chicó beat Millonarios: see the goals of the key match to go to the final).

The ghosts of Millionaires

Boyaca Chico vs. millionaires. Goal by Alex Moreno Paz

In the first half of 2021, Millonarios missed the final against Tolima.

That same year, but in the second tournament, it seemed that Millonarios would fight for the title again, but major errors in the last minutes of three games frustrated the classification.

And last year, in the first semester, after finishing as leader and having the invisible point, he was eliminated with a home run date remaining. In the second semester, he had to beat Santa Fe on the last date to have his ticket to the final. And ended up drawing.

(Also: Millonarios loses to Boyacá Chicó and the memes “eliminate him from the final of the League”).

For this reason, after failing to draw against Chicó, and knowing that for the last date, on Saturday, against Medellín, once again they only need to draw to reach the final, doubts take over some fans. But not so from Gamero, at least from lip service.

“Our dressing room is sad, the whole group is sad, and that’s good, that the group feels that we lost a chance to go to the final against Chicó. But the team is whole and we depend on ourselves, we have to turn the page. What happened is not going to erase the possibility of Saturday”, said the DT albiazul.

For the match against Medellín, Millonarios hopes to recover Andrés Llinás and Mackalister Silva, absent due to injury in the last few games. And more so when it will not have Álvaro Montero, its starting goalkeeper, and the youthful Óscar Cortés, summoned by Colombia for the Fifa date, and the defender Juan Pablo Vargas, summoned with Costa Rica.

More news

SPORTS