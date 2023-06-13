The Nuggets had their hero again in Nikola Jokic, who had 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists to lead the Western champions’ comeback in the third quarter and cancel out a Heat lead that went as far as be 10 points.

It is the first title in history for Denver, which ranked as the leader in the Western Conference, with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses, and slipped into the postseason for the fifth consecutive time.

It was the end of an expedited path in the playoffsin which the Nuggets only lost one game in the first round against the Timberwolves, two in the West semifinal against the Phoenix Suns and swept Lebron James’ Lakers for the pass to the NBA final.

Michael Porter also stood out, with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler lit up for Miami in the last quarter and added 21 points in the duel.

A foul on Butler could have turned the tide with just three minutes remaining. Video analysis then determined that he make three free throws, which he made successfully, before adding a two-pointer on a Denver turnover on the ensuing play.

The Heat then led 89-88, but a wasted ball and then a foul against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope marked Denver’s return to the lead.

The Most Valuable Player of the finals award was presented to Jokic, after an extraordinary average of 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists throughout the five games.

