Millionaires, champion: this is how the fans lived the emotion of the match

The BetPlay League final was one of the most anticipated by manybecause it was loaded with emotions and feelings for the thousands of fans of the two Colombian teams.

During the 90 minutes of the matchthe players of millionaires they did their best on the field drawing 1 – 1 against him National Athleticto finally define the game from the penalty spot, where the capital team was the great winner, leaving the sixteenth star at home.

Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

He ‘Ambassador’ team defeated National Athletic in the penalties 3 – 2, after a draw in regular time. The team of Alberto Gamero finally achieved his league title and gave him the star number 16 to the Bogota team.

The fans of the blue team were presentenjoying and suffering with each important event that occurred in the gamesince Atlético Nacional scored the first goal of the game minute 31.

Similarly, the capital team scored the second of the matchtying the purslane at minute 70, after a good play by the defender Andrés Llinas.

After seeing his team become championthe fans of Millonarios FC took over the streets near the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadiumwhere they celebrated with their flags, foams and songs, alluding to the team.

Millionaires, champ! Analysis of the star 16

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

