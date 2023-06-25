It is not surprising that some European clubs have begun to refer sarcastically to the Premier League as the english super league.
The financial might of the English first division dwarfs that of the rest of the continent. Napoli won Serie A in a big way last season, with brilliant and captivating football that took them all the way to the Champions League semi-finals. However, Luciano Spalletti’s team had a lower wage bill than Leicester City, who couldn’t even avoid relegation to the Premier League.
Who is the player with the best salary in the Premier League?
Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne is the highest-earning player in the Premier League, earning a weekly salary of £400,000, which equates to £19.2m a year.
In this upper echelon of economic dominance are some of the highest paid footballers in the world. However, not everyone in this gold group represents value for money.
Here are the highest paid footballers in the Premier League.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Weekly salary (in pounds)
|
kevin debruyne
|
Manchester City
|
400,000
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
375,000
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
350,000
|
Jadon Sancho
|
Manchester Utd
|
350,000
|
Rapha Varane
|
Manchester Utd
|
340,000
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
Chelsea
|
325,000
|
raheem sterling
|
Chelsea
|
325,000
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Chelsea
|
315,000
|
Jack Grealish
|
Manchester City
|
300,000
|
casemiro
|
Manchester Utd
|
300,000
|
Kalidou Koulibaly
|
Chelsea
|
295,000
|
gabriel jesus
|
Arsenal
|
265,000
|
Reece James
|
Chelsea
|
250,000
|
joao cancel
|
Manchester City
|
250,000
|
John Stones
|
Manchester City
|
250,000
|
Anthony Martial
|
Manchester Utd
|
250,000
Despite the club’s huge and controversial backing, the Manchester City -like all the other clubs- was plunged into a financial ravine after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Kevin DeBruyne He managed to convince City to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League during this downturn. Thanks to the services of a data company, De Bruyne’s arguments for a 30% increase were very convincing.
Initially De Bruyne’s management team contacted Analytics FC to determine if City would still be the best club for De Bruyne. With projections confirming his status as a constant Champions League contender, the company took a look at De Bruyne’s strengths and weaknesses and his intrinsic impact on the team.
It is believed that Erling Haaland He earns a slightly lower base salary (£375,000 a week) than his team-mate (£400,000) but is well rewarded with a number of favorable bonuses included in his contract. According to the Daily Mail, Haaland pockets a total of £865,000 every Friday when it reaches “almost guaranteed” targets.
After a tortuous negotiation process, Mohamed Salah he finally agreed a luscious new contract with Liverpool in the summer of 2022 to become the highest-earning player in the club’s history, earning an estimated £18.2m a year. At that rate, Salah earns every nine days the sum of 440,000 pounds that Liverpool paid for the legendary Kenny Dalglish.
Although the top three earners in the division are inarguably among the best in the league, not everyone on this list of high rollers represents the same solid investment.
Jadon Sancho He earns the same salary as Salah. Playing in a similar position for a club of comparable stature, the Manchester United winger can come close to Salah’s production; while the Liverpool talisman directly contributed to 31 Premier League goals last season, Sancho was unable to reach double digits.
The bulky agreements for Raphael Varane, casemiro and Anthony Martial They claim that United pay their players more than any other club in England. Marcus Rashford’s impending contract extension will further add to this bloated salary list.
