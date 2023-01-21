Millionaires break a custom: they will broadcast the game on their platform

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
As part of the first edition of the Ambassador Night, which will take place on January 22 at the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá, Millionaires will become the first Colombian club to broadcast a professional team match through its digital platform: Millos TV.
The match between Millonarios and the historic Ecuadorian club, Quito University Sports Leaguethe ambassador fans who are Millos TV subscribers will be able to see it.
The signal can be obtained by paying a value of 49,900 Colombian pesos for the annuity through the platform.
There is also the option of Pay Per View (or pay per view) that will cost $19,900 Colombian pesos.
The albiazul family will be able to find the entire broadcast of the Ambassador Night on the platform www.millostv.com, which will begin at 3:30 pm with the presentation of the players from the professional teams and the clothing that will be used during the season 2023. The game will start at 5:30 pm
